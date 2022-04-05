Former Black Stars player, Odartey Lamptey, has said he is elated after an Accra High Court granted him custody of his East Legon mansion.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM, Mr Lamptey said for nine years now, he has not been to that house after his ex-wife took the matter to the court but is very happy after the ruling.

“For the past nine years when my ex took the matter to court, I have been renting since. I remember my lawyers appealed when the court asked that I leave the mansion in an hour because she claimed I was a stress to them and ruled and over turned it but I decided to stay off because I didn’t want to create any confusion till the court case is over.

“But nobody has been in the house since that time, my ex wife has not even been there for the past one year, I was told and so now that the court has granted me custody, I am very happy about the development,” he said.

According to him, he bought the mansion at USD 100,000 in 1999 when he was in Germany working hard, adding that it was dear to his heart because he bought it with his hard earned money.

“The sweat I went through buying that mansion was not easy when I was in Germany in 1999 and so I am very happy that it has been given back to me,” he recounted.

Odartey Lamptey said he has not decided on what to do with the house yet as he will take any decision after entering.

“For now I am yet to go and see the state of the house and see the next step. If I will give it our for rent or sell it, I will decide after I have been to the house to check for myself,” he added.