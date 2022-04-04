Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, has been trending on twitter for winning a case against his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

An Accra Court has ruled that the former Black Stars player can take possession of his East Legon residence from Tuesday, 5th April, 2022.

Mr Lamptey and madam Appiah divorced in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.

The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

Following the divorce, Mr Lamptey parted ways with his five-bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of 400,000 cedis as alimony, but the wife insisted she wanted the plush seven bedroom house located at East Legon as part of the alimony.

Following the divorce, she requested the court to grant her ownership of Mr Lamptey’s seven-bedroom East Legon apartment but was refused by the judge in 2020.



She later filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but it was thrown out with an ultimatum to vacate the house in a month’s time.



Reacting to the new ruling by the court, some Ghanaians wondered why the ex-wife of Mr Lamptey is still pursuing the case to own the apartment after causing several damages to the ex-player.



According to some, the current circumstance that Mr Lamptey finds himself in should be a wake-up call to some Ghanaian men and players to ‘fear women.’



