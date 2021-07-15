An Appeals Court has thrown out the case filed by ex-wife of former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, to own his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.

This is the second time the former wife, Gloria Appiah’s case has been thrown out by the court.

It was reported the former wife filed an appeal to own Mr Lamptey’s plush residence as part of her alimony.

READ ALSO

Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM after the court proceedings, the former Aston Villa star said: “It’s been eight years of litigation but I am grateful to God for always being there for me.

“Few people survive in this kind of situation but thank Him I am alive and kicking, I will also want to use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle,” he concluded.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal threw out a similar appeal filed by the ex-wife.