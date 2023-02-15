Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, says the appointment of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars is in the right direction.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] confirmed the 64-year-old as Otto Addo’s successor on Sunday.

Prior to his appointment, the former Newcastle and Brighton boss worked as the technical advisor for the team.

With the country struggling to win the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] trophy, Lamptey believes Hughton might be the person to lead the team to glory.

“In football, anything can happen. You cannot say never,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We may be right that he [Chris Hughton] is the coach we have been looking for for the past 40 years that the Afcon trophy has eluded us.

“It could be that Chris could the person to lead us to win the trophy but with his appointment, I don’t think it’s a bad decision. If someone else was appointed, I am sure questions will be raised but for the past year, Chris has been with the team as the technical advisor and even when Otto Addo was named as the head coach of the team, many people felt he should have been given the job but now, he has the opportunity.

“If there is anything he has to change at the Black Stars, now he has been given the mandate to do that. If a different was appointed, the communication and the integration I think will be a problem for now, I think he is the right person for the job.

“He has worked as the technical advisor and he is now the head coach so I believe it is possible he can help solve our problems,” he added.

Chris Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani. The technical team is expected to name their squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola next month in the coming days.