Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has cautioned the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association [GFA] not to interfere in the work of Chris Hughton.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss has been named as the head coach of the senior national team.

Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

Previous coaches have accused the current administration of not allowing them to work freely.

CK Akonnor in a recent interview with Joy News reiterated that he was left frustrated when he was in charge of the team due to the interference by some members of the Football Association.

However, Dr Tamakloe, who also serves as a Board Member of Hearts of Oak, says Chris Hughton will quit if his job is interfered with.

READ ALSO

“Before Chris Hughton came in, names were presented Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Didi Dramani. I was interviewed and I said the Black Stars’ vacant position should be given to Chris Hughton because Otto Addo was part of the then-technical team and had never time for the team but if we want to play that monkey tricks with Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars, he will resign,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Hughton will take charge of his first game when the Black Stars face Angola in a doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers next month.