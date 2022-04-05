Few moments after court ruled that Ghanaian football legend Odartey Lamptey can take possession over his East Legon mansion, rapper Sarkodie has shared his opinion over the judgment.

Taking to Twitter to register his sentiments, Sarkodie urged Odartey Lamptey to write a book to tell his story to the world.

Mr Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house following their divorce.

Following the divorce, Mr Lamptey parted ways with his five-bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of 400,000 cedis as alimony to the ex-wife but Ms Gloria Lamptey insisted she wanted the East Legon House instead.

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Lamptey hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Lamptey insisted that he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him after allegations that he was impotent.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has granted ex-Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey custody of his East Legon mansion on April 5, 2022.

Reacting to this, rapper Sarkodie says he has been through a lot, hence he has to tell his part of the story to be an eye opener to others.

He tweeted: Wanna read Odartey Lamptey’s book … man has been through it.

Wanna read Odartey Lamptey’s book … man has been through it — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 4, 2022

MORE: