Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has celebrated her son in grand style to mark his 20th birthday.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Nana Oye said his son, Kekeli Christopher Lithur is destined for greatness as he grows older.

The Human Rights Lawyer and Campaigner posted some stunning photos of herself and her son to capture the moment.

The caption of the photos as posted by the former minister, read, Babylast is 20 years today!★Kekeli Christopher Lithur. Happy 20th birthday. You are destined for great heights. Up and up, Keli!!!

ALSO READ: