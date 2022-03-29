The Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG), on Monday, launched a first-of-its-kind claims testimonial campaign, which seeks to grow insurance adoption in Ghana by building trust and confidence of the insuring public in the claims process in Ghana.

The campaign dubbed ‘Insurance Pays’ will run from March to July 2022 on TV, radio, and digital.

• On television, there will be recorded testimonials of insurance claims beneficiaries and a carefully curated talk show named ‘Recovery Stories’.

The ‘Recovery Stories’ highlight stories of real-life beneficiaries and insights from industry experts.

• On radio, there will be another carefully curated radio drama series named ‘No.1 Aberewa Street’, which will help explain the insurance claims process to Ghanaians.

The ‘No.1 Aberewa Street’ will air in English, Hausa, Ga, Ewe, Twi and Dagbani across various radio stations in all sixteen regions.

• On digital, we will complement the television and radio shows with live educational sessions, featuring industry experts on all social media platforms and an online comic series on insurance claims processing.

The novel testimonial campaign kicked off with a media launch at the National InsuranceCommission (NIC) auditorium on 24th March 2022.

The event was chaired by the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Justice Ofori. Dr Ofori acknowledged the efforts of industry and its key partner, the German Development Ministry (GIZ).

He noted that “when people get educated, they begin to appreciate the benefits of Insurance; that is the way to go”.

On his part, Chairman of the Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG), Mr. Wilson Tei, noted that “successful payment of legitimate claims is at the heart of the industry”.

He stressed the importance of simplifying the claims process to ensure the public is more confident in insurance. This informs the campaign call to action “Notify, submit, get paid”.

This call to action outlines what must be done.

It communicates the certainty of legitimate claim settlements when due processes are followed.

The Head of Pensions and Insurance Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Ms Patience Abban, remarked in her keynote address at the ‘insurance pays’ inception workshop that “the successes of this industry are not being told in the manner they ought to be told.

People hear about those whose claims were denied, in most cases, but do not hear about the GHS1.4 million average daily claims paid out by non-life insurers nor the GHS2.2 million average daily benefits paid out by Life insurers in 2019.”

In his remarks, the GIZ Ghana Head of Programme for Sustainable Economic Development (PSED), Mr. Detlev Axel Jahn, stated that “I am happy to witness this recommendation manifest through this campaign.

GIZ is partnering IACG and the Insurance Industry generally on this initiative, to develop the customers interest and trust in insurance by educating and building confidence of the insuring public on the Claims process.”

The industry is committed to improving the service delivery experience through consumer-centric initiatives such as the Claims Management and Advisory Bureau (CMAB) to address customer challenges in the claims process.

The goal is to increase uptake of insurance in Ghana by building the trust of Ghanaians in insurance through education on the claims process and testimonials.

The Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG)’s ‘Insurance Pays’ campaign is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German government, and will be run with the support of all the relevant stakeholders, including the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), National Association of Ghana Insurance Agents (NAGIA) and Chartered Insurance of Institute Ghana (CIIG).