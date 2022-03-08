Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, was the presenter of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

She hosted the special edition of Dwaso Nsem programme as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day, originally called International Working Women’s Day, is celebrated on March 8 every year to commemorate the struggle for women’s rights.

The theme for 2022 International Women’s Day is Breaking The Bias.

Nana Oye Bampo was joined in the studio by Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, General Secretary of the People’s National Convention, Janet Nabla and Deputy Director for Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Joyce Zempare who shared their political journey to inspire other women.

She also interviewed Convener of the Coalition of the Affirmative Action, Sheila Minka Premo, and queen mother of Kenyasi Number 1, Nana Yaa Adutwumwaa.