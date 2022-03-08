Da’ Hammer made me feel like a superstar even when I was still wearing ‘chalewote’ – Sarkodie recounts

Multi award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie or ‘Obidi’, says, music producer Hammer of the Last Two gave him the impression that he was a well-established musician even when he was still a toddler in the music scene.

The prolific lyricist recalled a moment when the sound engineer suddenly declared that he had a ‘superstar’ in his presence, leaving the young rapper, Sarkodie, puzzled at the time.

“I remember one time when I was cruising with him, I was seated at the back and, he [Da’ Hammer] looked at me through the rear-view mirror and said: WOW! I have a superstar in my car… And these were the days when I was still wearing chalewote,” the ‘Baby’ hitmaker revealed in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on The Library on Hitz FM.

Throwback photo of Sarkodie & Da’ Hammer. Image: dahammergh/Instagram

Obidi also shared how Hammer of the Last Two used to urge other people to leverage on the opportunity of taking photographs with Sark before they miss the chance to do so in the following years.

“I remember when Hammer used to tell people all the time… He went like: Take pictures with this guy. You might not be able to take it two or three years to come,” he said.

Throwback photo of Da’ Hammer and Sarkodie

In the fourth episode of The Library show, the ‘Rollies and Cigars’ rapper also talked about the record producer’s foresight and the positive influence he had over his artistes.

“Hammer of the Last Two is one of those people who likes to bring the best out of you. He sees you beyond how you see yourself. He is like a prophet – he says stuff that’s going to happen later on.”

Throwback photo of Sarkodie, Edem and Da’ Hammer. Image: dahammergh/Instagram

Furthermore, ‘The Highest’ disclosed that, Hammer of the Last Two praised his artistes and made them realize their self-worth at the beginning of their careers – he made them feel like they were the biggest musicians in the game—and that he describes as a remarkable trait of the legendary record producer.

Throwback photo of Sarkodie and Da’ Hammer. Image: dahammergh/Instagram

Da’ Hammer & Sarkodie. Image: dahammergh/Instagram

The CEO of Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie, currently has eight projects (seven studio albums; one EP) to his credit.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry has earned him numerous accolades, including the VGMA ‘Artiste of the Decade’ in 2019.

Sarkodie (Credit: Instagram – @sarkodie)

The Library is a show designed to uncover the hidden facts behind record producers, their productions, and the artistes they have worked with. It airs on Hitz 103.9 FM on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.