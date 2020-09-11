The Secretary to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 Manifesto Committee, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has said that the party has put more work into creating socio-economic interventions for the grassroots than any other party.

The Secretary made this statement in response to comments that have come in the wake of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto which has been dubbed ‘The People’s Manifesto.’

In an interview with host Evans Mensah on the PM Express, she was asked if there had been a disconnect in the NDC with those grassroots principles the party is known for.

In her response, the former minister for Gender & Social Protection indicated that the period between 2013 and 2016, when the NDC was in power, was the most effective the nation has seen in terms of addressing the needs of the everyday Ghanaian.

“In fact, we actually implemented more programmes between 2013 and 2016. That was when social protection was elevated to Cabinet status…and that was when social protection was made a department.

“That was when we rolled out a national programme for social protection, created a policy framework for social protection and created that Ghana National Household Registry to target and collect the social-economic profile of the poorest level of Ghanaians. So a lot of work went into social protection more than any other period,” she said.