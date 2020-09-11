Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has given a powerful testimony of how God took him out of the miry clay and put a song in his mouth to sing.

In a Facebook post, the man believes God has a plan for him and His purpose for him was already predetermined.

To him, all God was looking for was his willing cooperation with His plan.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams said once he made the choice to follow the plan of God, to cooperate with the Lord and to “seek Him with all my heart, soul and strength”, his life dramatically changed and his divine destiny unfolded before him.

“When one discovers his purpose, one will begin to understand time. People who know their purpose have insight into what should be done and usually work to fulfill it. They do not concern themselves with many trivial things; instead, they focus, plan and make the best use of time. I encourage you to discover your reason for being here,

“As a young boy, I attempted many crazy things in a bid to ‘make it’ and to be fulfilled in life. I almost died, and, in the process, I lost three fingers on my right hand, an experience which brought me into contact with a nurse who led me to the Lord. From the moment I received Christ and got hold of the purpose for my being, time became meaningful to me,” he said in a Facebook post.

