A man has sparked fury on social media after he tried to sell unwashed knickers belonging to his dead sister.

The shameless seller from Ayrshire, who has not been identified, shared more than a dozen pictures of frilly thongs and knickers in a Facebook buy and sell group this week.

He claimed they belonged to his sister who died and would be prepared to sell the unwashed undies for £10 a pair and that they were ‘ideal’ for those with a fetish trait, Daily Record reports.

Those looking for clean undies would be charged £2.

Included in the distasteful snaps was a pair of crotchless panties. It is unclear if they were clean or dirty.

The man tried to flog his dead sister’s daughter knickers on Facebook (Image: Daily Record WS)

The advert read: “House clearance as my sister has died size 14 pants £2 a pair for new £10 a pair for worn unwashed ideal for fetish.

“Discount for more than one pair can post discreetelie (sic).”

The offensive post went viral and horrified social media users reacted to the unusual listing.

One wrote: “Whats wrong with folk. Seriously.”

Another joked: “How much for 12 pairs worn? Asking for a friend.”

While a third said: “It’s not worth it. There’s no strings attached.”

A quick search on Facebook by Mirror Online showed that hundreds of people are selling dirty underwear on the social media platform.

But on Ebay the sale of used underwear is banned for health and hygiene reasons.