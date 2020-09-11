The Ghana Immigration Service, in two separate round-ups, has intercepted over 30 illegal immigrants from Niger and Côte d’Ivoire who entered the country via unapproved routes.

The first batch were 16 immigrants who had sneaked through Jaman South to Berekum after setting off in Niger.

Confirming the arrest, District Police Inspector, Foster Frimpong, explained the immigrants were arrested based on a tip-off,

He stressed that land borders, unlike airports, remain closed and any attempt to use such routes into the country will lead to arrest.

Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Berekum, Salomey Adjei Boakye, said a report was made against a Ghanaian who drove another set of 17 foreigners into the country.

After his arrest, the foreigners, in an interview, confessed they were Ivorians who had employed the service of the driver to sneak them pass the borders.

The secretary added they would hand over the driver to the Drobo GPRTU for the necessary action.