A 28-year-old driver, George Badaek, has been busted by the highway police at Yeji in the Pru East District in the Bono East region.

The driver, who drives Opel Astra with registration number AW 5176‐ 12 and uses the Yeji to Atabubu road often, was arrested by the police with 18 sheep in a taxi heading towards Atabubu and it’s environs.

The police said upon interrogation they released that the sheep were stolen, hence his arrest.

After the news broke, some individuals from Yeji and also communities in the suburb of Yeji flocked the station for identification and collection.