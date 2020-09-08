Four persons have been confirmed dead with several others in critical condition after a bus from Bolgatanga with registration number GL 527-13 somersaulted on the Suhum – Nsawam Road.

Driver of the bus carrying 49 passengers lost control and veered off the road at Fianko, a farming community along the Suhum Nsawam Road, Tuesday.

According to a witness, the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and in the process somersaulted and landed in the meddle of the road.

The vehicle in the process fell on one person.

Three people died on the spot while the fourth person was pronounced dead at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Driver of the vehicle, whose name was given as Boat, explaining the incident to Adom News at the hospital, said he noticed months-old baby, a heavy weight woman and other persons who are deceased.

Currently, five of the victims have been referred to the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua while the others are responding to treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.