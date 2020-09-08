Hearts of Oak has unveiled its new 48-seater Hyundai bus at a ceremony held today at the Star Assurance head office in Accra.

StarLife Insurance acquired the new team bus for the Phobians and presented to the club at the ceremony.

The Phobians now have a new bus to transport them across the country when the new season begins.

Photos below:

Hearts of Oak team bus

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to end the 11 years trophyless jinx in the upcoming 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to start in October.

The second most successful club in the history of the domestic top-flight, the Accra-based side have clinched the league title on 19 occasions.

Hearts have also won the Ghana FA Cup 10 times, the last title coming in 2000.