Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Francis Mensah-Aborampa, known by his stage name, Abonda has released visuals of his song dubbed ‘Slow Down.’

The creative piece features producer GuiltyBeatz who gained traction after working with Beyoncé off her ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album.

Rapper Abonda started off his career as a hip-hop styled rapper and was even involved in one of Ghana’s first battle rap events; Lyrical Wars.

After sometime, he decided to broaden his skill set by putting together a song called ‘Show Me Your Love’ which helped his transition from a rapper to a rapper who sings.

His music inculcates a blend of African sounds with a mix of English, Pidgin, Fante and Twi into his lyrics while rapping and singing.