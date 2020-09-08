Retired referee, Eric Owusu Mensah, has thrown his weight behind Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) Chief Joe Debrah’s admonishing that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should look at its spending after the recent congress revealed the allowances and monetary benefits to be enjoyed by the GFA President and the ExCo members.

According to the Kumasi-based referee, the GFA must make the principal actors of the game their priority rather than look at their interest first.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Mensah expressed displeasure over the poor attention given to referees and other stakeholders.

“The GFA hierarchy must make sure the main architects of the game are in satisfaction before they enjoy from the revenue accrued by them. They cannot enjoy while clubs, players and referees suffer.

READ ALSO

“When a referee makes a trip to officiate a match and earns GHC 900 with all expenses inclusive, but an Executive Council member takes GHC 1,800.00 for sitting at a meeting where there is no risk whatsoever, it is not right,” he said.

Mr Mensah, popularly known as Kala, believes there should be more focus driven towards the welfare of clubs and players who are the main stakeholders in the game.

“How many of these Executive Council Members have slept in a hotel that costs less than GH200? The clubs make fans troop to the stadium to watch games but they are suffering,” he added.