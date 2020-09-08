The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Tuesday met with former female appointees of the NDC a day after the party’s 2020 manifesto was launched.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who posted the information and pictures on her social media handle, expressed hope that the party would work harder to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party in December.

“It was great discussing NDC’s vision for 2021 and beyond with former female appointees of the NDC. We are looking forward to hitting the road to spread the good news of The People’s Manifesto,” she posted.