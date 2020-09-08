The National Democratic Congress [NDC] on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December elections.

The manifesto has key areas such as fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance, and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

In the sports sector, the opposition NDC pledged to fix and develop the sports sector if it wins power at the polls this December.

Here are the top 10 things the NDC has proposed to do in the sports sector:

Develop specific Sports Centres of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana

Develop a strategic framework for the construction of stadia in all districts across the country to scout for sports talents

Upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses in selected regions to enhance the human resource base and development of sports in the West African sub-region to provide opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.

Continue and complete the New Edubiase Stadium started by the NDC Government

Establish sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.

Use the Sports Development Fund to assist the Sports Associations to provide and improve remuneration and welfare of local sportsmen and women

Establish a Sports Development Fund to promote sports in Ghana

Facilitate tax exemption/relief regimes to motivate private sponsorship and promotion of sports in the country.

Revive and invest in the inter-schools and college games.

Promote and develop Beach Soccer

The manifesto was themed, “Jobs, Prosperity, and More: The People’s Manifesto.