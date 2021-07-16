Nii Odartey Lamptey

Photos of former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey‘s new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, have popped up amid the saga with his ex-wife.

Mr Odartey has three kids, two girls, and a boy, with Ruweida, following their union in 2014.

Ruweida is an actress and a former runner-up for Ghana’s most beautiful reality show in 2008.

The photos which have gone viral on social media capture Mrs Odartey’s love for tennis as she displayed her skills on a court.

Another photo shows her with Mr Odartey and their children as they made bold fashion statements in matching outfits.

The photos come barely 24 hours after an Appeal Court threw out the footballer’s ex-wife, Gloria Appiah’s case to own his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion as part of her alimony.

This is the second time the former wife, Madam Appiah’s case has been thrown out by the court.




