Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has reacted to the Appeals Court’s ruling on the case between him and his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

In June 2017, the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey, put finality to the long legal battle, and ordered madam Appiah to vacate his seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon.

The dissatisfied ex-wife disagreed with the ruling and appealed for a review of the verdict to get his mansion as part of her entitlements.

The court has finally ruled that madam Appiah should vacate Mr Lamptey’s seven-bedroom house at East Legon as soon as possible.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Lamptey said he gives all the glory and thanks to God for the victory. He added that the legal battle has not been an easy one, sending his profound gratitude to his lawyers.

“I am very happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to vacate my mansion,” Mr Lamptey said in an interview with Kasapa FM.

He prayed that no man would ever find himself in what he went through because it can be life-threatening.

Mr Lamptey became the subject of discussion worldwide when it came to the fore that all three children he has supposedly fathered with his ex-wife were not his.

He confessed to how he nearly committed suicide over the matter because he found it disgraceful.

Mr Lamptey now has three beautiful children with his new wife Ruweida Lamptey.