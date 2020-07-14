A lady in her thirties, Jennifer Amartey, has advised women to look for other safer options and alternatives when they find themselves with unplanned pregnancies rather than turn to abortion as the only solution or a final option.

“Whenever a woman mistakenly gets pregnant, she wants to abort it just to prevent herself from shame and criticism from people. I tried all I could to abort the pregnancy taking all kinds of drugs but the baby did not die,’’ she said whilst narrating her story on Kingdom FM.

Miss Amartey said the child she needed to abort some years ago is now a grown child and even brings her flowers anytime he goes out.

‘’This is the same pregnancy I tried several times to abort but didn’t work,’’ she said.

According to her, when she got pregnant, she forced the man responsible to marry her even though she was 22 years and because she needed to please the people around her, she got married thinking it’s the best decision.

According to her, after that marriage things became very tough for them physically, spiritually, and financially. Everything was in a mess, there was no happiness and a lot of misunderstandings every day.

“Marriage is not for children, it’s for matured people,’’ she admitted.

She advised women to not force marriage onto people just because they got pregnant out of wedlock because the marriage will be characterised by problems.