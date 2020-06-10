Former Ghana international footballer, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has admitted to the fact that his football career was ruined by marriage.

Odartey, 45, was part of Ghana’s squad at the 1992 Olympics.

Lamptey married Gloria Appiah in 1993. The marriage was a controversial one, angering his brothers, as Gloria is from a different tribe (Fante) to his (Ga). He had five children, of whom two died to lung diseases.

However, a DNA test in November 2013 revealed he was not the biological father of the remaining three children and he divorced her.

Although she took him to court to get 50% of his assets in the divorce, this was refused by the judge.

Despite playing for some of the topmost European clubs, Odartey said he would have done better in his career but for the fact that he rushed into marriage.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, Odartey said: “Marrying early ruined my career. I could have played for longer if I had taken my time before getting married,” Odartey added.

Odartey Lamptey has recovered from a bitter divorce with his first wife and has since remarried.

The former PSV ace is now blessed with two girls and a boy.