Olympic Champion, Caster Semenya and wife, Violet Raseboya, have hinted that they might be expecting a baby soon.

The world 800m champion was photographed holding a pair of white toddler Nike shoes. The image had no more information except a couple of emojis.

Miss Raseboya posted a similar picture of two adult legs and the white toddler shoes in the centre. Both posts suggest the same thing.

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya will be marking fourth anniversary since they got married. Photo/COURTESY

The couple got married in 2015 and their fans were overjoyed at the prospect of an addition to their family.