A 34-year-old mother-of-13 has welcomed quadruplets in Zaria, Kaduna State, making her a mother-of-17 now.

The housewife, Mrs Hauwa’u Sulaiman was delivered of the four babies on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar Gayan, Zaria.

She was, however, transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika with the babies for more medical attention.

The leading Consultant in the Paediatrics Unit, ABUTH, Dr Isa Abdulkadir, said the four babies were in good condition and were receiving care by a team of experts.

Speaking after the successful delivery, her husband, Malam Sulaiman, who is a driver, expressed gratitude to Allah for the wonderful gift that he and his wife were blessed with.

Mrs Hauwa’u Sulaiman

He said that was his wife’s 8th pregnancy. He explained that she had given birth to triplets twice, twins twice, single baby thrice and the current one is four babies.

He added that it is his elder brother who assists him with the children’s welfare whenever the need arises.

Mrs Sulaiman’s mother, Mallama Saudatu Haruna, said the occurrence is hereditary from their grandparents, as she too gave birth to twins thrice.