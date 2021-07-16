Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, has sadly disclosed that he has been renting for the past eight years due to his tussle with his former wife despite having houses.

On Thursday, a Court of Appeal threw out an appeal filed by Gloria Appiah, who is the former wife of Mr Lamptey to own his seven-bedroom house at East Legon despite settling her with alimony of his four-bedroom house at Dome, a car and cash of GH¢200,000.00, as ordered by an Accra High Court in 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, the former U-17 World Cup winner disclosed awfully that he’s been renting a house for eight years now with his new wife and children and is still saddened by his situation, but gets consoled by his children sometimes.

“I have been renting for eight years now since the first ruling, while my ex-wife is living in my seven-bedroom house at East Legon in addition to the four-bedroom she has already been given,” the former Aston Villa forward said.

He stressed that he sometimes weeps due to his situation but his children encourage him.

“Sometimes I cry when I’m alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again,” he added.

Currently, Mr Lamptey is the head coach of Elmina Sharks who are still fighting for survival in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.