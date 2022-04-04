Africa Library Project U.S.A, as part of its initiative to improve the standard of education in the Oti Region, has collaborated with Michael Lapsley Foundation, Alms for All Foundation, and Adom Multimedia journalist, Obrempongba K. Owusu, to create over 50 libraries annually in the Oti Region.

The partnership is a result of the numerous news reports on Adom News about the educational challenges facing schools in the region.

The reporter, Obrempongba K. Owusu, had applied for some of the library books and volunteered to sponsor the creation of the libraries.

Chief Executive Officer for Alms For All Foundation and the Regional Representative for Africa Library Project, Festus Okpora, was of the view that the creation of the libraries for the schools and communities will improve the quality of education among schools in the region.

According to him, the decision became necessary as numerous reports from the region indicated that the educational challenges facing schools, notable among them was the lack of access to libraries for students in schools which is affecting academic performance.

Festus Okpora noted that the libraries will also serve as a research center for students and teachers to enable them to compete with other schools in the country.

Presenting over 15,000 library books and shelves to the Ghana Education Service, the Chief Executive Officer advised students and teachers to make good use of the books to improve the standard of education.

Addressing students and parents at Odumase-Adele in the Nkwanta South Municipality, Obrempongba Owusu, a journalist with The Multimedia Group, hoped that the partnership with Africa Library Project U.S.A, Michael Lapsley, and Alms For All Foundation will create over 50 libraries annually and will go a long way to improve the quality of education among students in the area.

He called on parents, NGOs, and other benevolent organizations to support the initiative aimed at improving the academic performances of students in these schools.

The Nkwanta South Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah, thanked the organisations and Adom News for the gesture, saying that it will encourage the reading and literacy skills among students in schools.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Education, seized the opportunity to launch a program dubbed (DEAR) Drop Everything And Read, which requires every student to use the silence hour to read as a way to support the agenda.

He further assured the team that the books would be put to use to improve the Basic Certificate Examination in the area.

Some of the students also disclosed their delight in receiving the library books and pledged that they will make good use of the books to better their academic performance.