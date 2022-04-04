Ghana interim coach, Otto Addo, has lauded the performance of Jojo Wollacott following Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper kept Ghana’s hopes of playing the Mundial in the first leg of the playoff games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the young goalkeeper put up an impressive performance, making some shocking saves as the Black Stars record a 1-1 drawn game.

The results in Abuja propelled the Black Stars to play their fourth global showpiece in Qatar.

Speaking on the performance of Wollacott, Addo, 46, praised the young goalkeeper, adding that he was the man of the match in Abuja.

“In the game against Nigeria away, I think Jojo Wollacott did the magic and he surprised many,” he told Asempa FM on Prep Zone.

“The problem is that people were criticising him but with that performance against Nigeria, he was the man of the match.

“I think he is learning quickly and for me working with him for the two games, I think he is promising and was the man of the match,” he added.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in November to December later this year.