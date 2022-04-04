Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott, has expressed his delight following Black Stars FIFA World Cup qualification to Qatar.

“Coming to Rochdale brought me down to earth, but it was probably one of the longest weeks I’ve had in my life but it seems it is all worth it.”

‘Crazy’ was the word Wollacot used to describe a week that saw him help his country qualify for the Mundial in November later this year.

In an interview with his club side, Swidon Town, the 25-year-old noted that the victory against their archrivals, Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs was more significant as both countries argued over bragging rights.

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles in the return fixture.

“There was pressure in the game, not just to qualify for the World Cup but for the bragging rights of the country, but I just went into it treating it like another game of football, I didn’t put too much pressure on myself and I’m obviously buzzing and delighted.”

“I’m not that superstitious but I just made sure I had a solid week of training, I ate well and slept right and that gives you confidence.

“Playing for Ghana, I didn’t realise before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling.

“It was probably one of the best feelings of my career.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has been drawn in Group H, along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, ahead of the competition which runs from 21 November to 18 December 2022.