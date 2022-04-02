President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says the Black Stars will have revenge in mind when the team takes on Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana and Uruguay meet in Group H in what could be the biggest grudge game of the tournament.

The African side were inches and seconds away from reaching the 2010 semi-finals but Luis Suarez handled a shot on the line at the end of extra time.

Ghana vs Uruguay during 2010 World Cup in South Africa

He was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed his spot-kick and Uruguay won on penalties.

Speaking after the draw on what will be an epic clash, Mr Okraku says the Black Stars will be in for revenge.

“We believe that it will be revenge time,” Ghana FA president Mr Okraku told BBC Sport Africa.

“We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to play against them again.

“It is important that we all set the records straight,” he added.

The other Group H opponents for Ghana are Portugal and South Korea.