'Mr President, are you happy with Ghana so far?' - Yvonne Nelson quizzes

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has asked President Akufo-Addo whether he is impressed with the current state of the country.

In an Instagram post, she quizzed “Mr President, are you happy with Ghana so far?”

According to Yvonne Nelson, Ghanaians are not happy with the current living standards and the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

“We are NOT!” she simply wrote on March 31.

Prior to her recent post, the actress, while speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, entreated government to shelve the implementation of the Electronic Transactions Levey (e-levy).

She said members of the general public are not pleased with its introduction.

“The e-Levy, Ghanaians do not like the idea, so why don’t we listen to Ghanaians. They are not happy about it, it’s really that simple,” she said.

It is uncertain whether her question to the President is in connection with the levy, that may be implemented from May this year, according to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Her post comes after a Majority-sided Parliament on March 29, approved the passage of the Bill.

The bill was passed into law by President Akufo-Addo on March 31.

