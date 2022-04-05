Star Assurance Company Limited, one of Ghana’s foremost insurance providers has held a thanksgiving service at the company’s Head Office in Accra.

The Service was to show appreciation and gratitude to God as Management and Staff ushered in celebrations of its 37th anniversary.

In the presence of some invited gospel artistes who led the songs and praises session, the event was super-charged with prayers and words of inspiration from the CEO of the company, Mrs Booatemaa Barfour-Awuah.

“As we mark our 37th anniversary as a business, we cannot but start with gratitude to the Almighty God for his abundant grace over the period. We believe that he is the anchor of our journey so far and we cannot be grateful enough,’ she said.

Mrs. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah also paid homage to the company’s customers saying: ‘We thank you for trusting and believing in Star Assurance which you have continuously demonstrated by allowing us to serve you, to be your insurance provider.’

Mrs Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah, the CEO

She said: ‘You have made us who we are today – one of the leading insurance companies in our industry. We are honoured to have your trust and will work tirelessly to continue to deserve it.”

“To our employees, who are like family, I say Ayeekoo. Your commitment to our core values is unequaled and you live this daily through your dedication to our cause and to our customers across the country. Indeed, your desire to use your talent and passion to exceed the expectations of our customers is the reason why we remain a leading insurance brand,” Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah said.

The CEO also recognized the importance of the collaborative partnerships Star Assurance has with its Intermediaries including Brokers, Agents and other Strategic Partners.

“You have brought extraordinary value to Star Assurance, our customers and yourselves. We thank you for your commitment, expertise and skills in helping us live up to the expectations of our customers,” she said.

Concluding, Mrs. Barfour-Awuah said the focus of Star Assurance in the last couple of years has been on using technology to enhance the customer experience by providing everything a customer needs in a single platform, alongside advanced data analytics and systems integration.

Staff praying

“We are creating new services, transforming our operations, improving customer experience and continuing to deliver value to all our stakeholders,” she ended.

Star Assurance recently launched “POKUAA,” a WhatsApp-enabled virtual distribution channel to create a seamless and smooth customer experience for both existing and new clients.

There were goodwill messages from some Executive Management members including Madam Adelaide Agyeman Boakye, the Chief Operating Officer and Mr Justice Frank Offei, The Chief Finance Officer.