

The Ghana Police Service says it has conducted sustained intelligence-led operations across the country which has led to the arrest of some 28 suspected criminals and the killing of two others.

The arrests, according to the police service, cover the month of March alone.

In a notice shared on its Facebook page, the police service gave the identities of the suspects as: Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed.

The remaining suspects are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia, Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

The police noted that prosecution of all 28 suspects are at various stages in courts across the country.

“We would like to commend all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations,” the statement said.