Artiste manager and chairman of Ghana Songwriters Association, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says there is no musician who was born to become a successful singer.

According to him, unlike other artisans such as carpenters among others who can claim to be talented, singing can be thought.

He explained that, it always looks funny to him when fans praise their favourite musicians as being talented whereas most learn to rap and sing professionally.

No one was born with a talent to sing commercially. You will go through people and people will groom you. So that talent is passion instead. It is an urge in you that says you can sing like an artiste.

After having the passion you need to understand what it takes. Ask the people why they move from rapping to singing. And that makes you a new person. It becomes a professional work once you decide to go into it, he explained on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall over the weekend.

Per Logic, musicians who claim to be talented right from birth should come to the world with their pre-recorded songs.

God has given you the ability and given you people to help you. Why don’t you record your song from heaven if you are born talented? They are saying everyone is talented so once a professional criticises they tag you, he said.

MORE: