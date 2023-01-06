The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set aside Friday, January 6 and Saturday the 7th for a thanksgiving service after a successful election.

The service is coming almost three weeks after the Delegates Conference was held at the Accra Sports Stadium to select the team that will spearhead the party’s affairs in the next elections.

The National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, will lead the team to offer special prayers.

The new and former National Executives are expected to observe the Islamic prayers which comes off today, January 6 at the National Mosque, Kanda at 12:30pm.

The Christian prayers will be held the next day at the Perez Chapel at 9:00am.

The new executives were elected by about 9,200 delegates from the 276 constituencies and have since been sworn into office.