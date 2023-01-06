A man suspected to have killed a colleague ‘okada’ rider at Asiri in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region has been lynched.

Information gathered so far indicates that the suspect hired the ‘okada’ rider to transport him to a nearby town, however, en route, he stabbed the rider and bolted with his motorcycle.

Another rider in opposite direction witnessed the incident and raised an alarm at an information centre in a nearby village.

The suspect was arrested by the youth and given a sound beating before he was later rescued by the district’s police commander.

However, the commander suffered a similar fate, and his Toyota Corolla car was vandalized before the irate youth snatched the suspect back.

The suspect was marched to the Assembly Member of the area’s office where he denied any wrongdoing.

While attempts were being made to corroborate his story, the suspect took to his heels into the bushes but he was nabbed shortly after.

Jaman North Assemblyman, Charles Okyere Bediako indicated the residents pelted the suspect with stones and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death.