Welfare Secretary for the Circle Neoplan station in the Greater Accra region, Kassim Alhasan, has announced that the Metropolitan Assembly has given authority to the facility manager who sells tickets to the drivers to keep the station clean.

According to him, the drivers have threatened to forgo the payment of the tow levy due to the mismanagement of the station’s yard.

Speaking to Adom News, he explained that it is their duty to keep the station free from dirt because of the power given them by the Assembly.

However, the station is engulfed with a heap of rubbish which is preventing passengers from patronizing them.

This, he said, is affecting them in their work greatly, especially, visitors who throng the station.

He lamented that the Assembly has not made any effort in monitoring the station to know if the station is kept clean or not since they entrusted the place in the faculty Manager’s care.

He stressed that the faculty manager should inform the assembly to entrust the place to a new person if he can’t do the work.