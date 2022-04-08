Snakes have got to be one of the most fear-evoking reptiles and animals on planet earth that strike terror in humans whether dead or alive.

People tend to lose their cool when it is spotted miles away, how much more having it on one’s body. This was the case with an actress during a movie shoot.

@saintavenue_ent1 shared a video on Instagram capturing the incident which took place during a movie shoot.

ALSO READ:

A visibly shaken actress faked calmness as a big live snake was placed around her neck.

Despite assurances from the supposed movie director about the harmlessness of the reptile, the lady still had fear written all over her face.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the big snake began to go down her back. This forced the lady to order the director to get it off of her.