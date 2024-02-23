Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has conveyed a sense of loss following Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s departure from his position as Majority Leader.

He noted the surprise within Parliament regarding the unexpected nature of the Suame MP’s resignation from leadership.

However, Dr. Ato Forson stressed the importance of honoring Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s decision and refraining from criticism.

In his address to Parliament following the former Majority Leader’s formal resignation announcement, Dr. Ato Forson commended Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s extensive knowledge and experience in Parliamentary practices and procedures, recognizing that his expertise is unmatched by few.

“Having been Deputy Majority Whip, Majority Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, he rose full cycle through all the ranks of both Minority and Majority front bench of this august House.”

“Many, including my good self, will attest to his outstanding leadership, brilliance rigour and attention to detail. His uniquely humane and personable nature have always commanded the respect and admiration of his colleagues, he said.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, formally announced his resignation as Majority Leader on Friday during a session in Parliament.

He clarified that his decision was entirely personal and not influenced by any external pressure, contrary to speculations in some media reports.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged members of the Majority Caucus to offer their full support to his successor, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, by providing all necessary assistance.

“On Wednesday, February 21, at a meeting with the caucus and the President, I formally announced my decision to resign as the Majority Leader in order to still the storm and facilitate the peace and unity for the party at this time,” he said.