Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has berated President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle just few months to the end of his last term in office.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP has reiterated the reshuffle was uninspiring and did not bring the desired change for Ghanaians.

According to him, Akufo-Addo was expected to downsize his government after several calls rather, he created new portfolios.

Particularly, the former Deputy Finance Minister noted he was shocked by the new portfolio of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

He made these remarks after President Akufo-Addo delivered the 2024 State of the Nation Address(SONA) and Parliament on Tuesday.

“I am scandalized to have noticed that our president, following the recent ministerial reshuffle, has increased the size of his government. Today we have a Minister of Finance domestic and a Minister of Finance international,” he stated.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been replaced by Karaga MP, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

In a related development, Akufo-Addo has said the change in the leadership of the Finance Ministry will not affect government’s commitment to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF to ensure the economy is restored to healthy growth as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: