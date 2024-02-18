President Akufo-Addo has explained the motive behind his recent ministerial reshuffle just few months to the end of his last term in office.

Breaking away from his usual practice of maintaining ministers for extended periods, the President initiated a significant overhaul in response to mounting pressure from political parties, civil society groups, and even members of his own party.

This move, announced on Wednesday, February 14, saw approximately 12 current ministers, including 10 cabinet members and two regional ministers, affected by the reshuffle.

Notably, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was also removed from his position after surviving earlier calls for his dismissal.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress and its Minority Members of Parliament have criticised the decision as belated and lacking inspiration.

Fifi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary, described the reshuffle as maintaining the status quo rather than delivering the desired change for Ghanaians.

“This action—or rather, inaction—underscores a blatant disregard for the nation’s plea for governance that puts the people’s welfare above political expediency,” he said.

In response to the concerns surrounding his recent ministerial reshuffle, President Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that the decision was made with the best interests of the citizens in mind, rather than to cater to his personal preferences.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Foreign Affairs Correspondent Blessed Sogah in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the President underscored the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people in all governmental decisions.

“It is for the people of Ghana, not for me” he added.

While attending the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly (Heads of State and Government), President Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to maintain faith in the country’s democratic journey, particularly as the country prepares to elect the next leader later this year.

Stressing the importance of upholding democratic principles, the President called on citizens to actively participate in the electoral process and exercise their right to vote responsibly.