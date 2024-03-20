The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over seven missing biometric device, urging the police to as a matter of urgency take action.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson stated the devices were deployed by the Electoral Commission(EC) ahead of its limited voter registration exercise.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that seven of the biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us the details of their investigation so far,” he said.

However, the devices are nowhere to be found and may have consequences on the upcoming December 7 election.

“I am concerned and worried because those devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections that Ghana will have.

“Who knows whether this is in the hands of a political party? And who knows what that political party is doing with it? I am disturbed,” the Ajumako Anyan Essiam MP added.

