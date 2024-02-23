The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially endorsed Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin as Majority leader in Parliament.

This decision follows a recent clarification of parliamentary procedures, in line with the Speaker’s ruling on the selection process.

The confirmation took place during a meeting chaired by the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

During the meeting, which included members of the Majority Caucus, recommendations from the National Executive Committee regarding the leadership reshuffle were discussed.

The General Secretary presented these recommendations, along with the Majority Caucus’s approval, to the National Council, which met at the Alisa Hotel in Accra to approve them.

This process is in line with guidelines outlined in Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024), as clarified by Speaker Alban SK Bagbin.

Per the new order, the selection of leaders will be done with the MPs and the political parties to ensure a balance between internal party democracy and parliamentary norms.

A formal announcement of the leadership changes will be made by the Speaker on the floor of the Parliament, upon receiving a detailed letter from the NPP General Secretary confirming the changes.

The outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will deliver a farewell statement, marking the end of his tenure.

In a ceremonial transition, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, together with Adansi Asokwa MP, KT Hammond, will formally install Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin will then outline his vision and commitments in his inaugural address.

The newly appointed leadership team for the Majority Front Bench, as recommended by the NEC, includes:

Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa

Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon

Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra

Following Afenyo-Markin’s address, members from both sides of the House are expected to express their support, demonstrating unity in Ghana’s parliamentary governance.

This reshuffle, in accordance with the Speaker’s interpretation and the Standing Orders, marks a significant step towards ensuring that Ghana’s parliamentary leadership reflects democratic and legal principles.

The transition in leadership is anticipated to usher in a new phase of parliamentary operations, with the refreshed NPP team poised to lead the country’s legislative proceedings and national development initiatives.

