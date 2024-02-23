Founder and President of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has officially joined the renowned Concordia Advisory Council as an Advisor.

Concordia is a global convener of heads of state, government officials, C-suite executives, and leaders of nonprofits, think tanks, and foundations across the world.

Based in the US, the organization hosts the Concordia Annual Summit – the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan forum alongside the UN General Assembly, as well as regional summits focusing on the Americas, United States, Europe, and Africa.

An invitation letter to Lady Dentaa to join the Council reads, “It’s a great pleasure to invite you to join the Concordia Advisory Council as an Advisor to contribute your insights and guidance to this body”.

The letter further stated, “In confirming your role as an Advisor to Concordia, you would join us at a critical and exciting time in our organization’s development. We continue to lead a rigorous effort to incubate and steer partnership around the world in close conjunction with our convening platform”.

“Our advisors play a vital role in this effort, by providing thought leadership expertise, strategic guidance and advocacy for Concordia’s ever-growing range of operations. We would be truly honored if you would join our group of remarkable thought leaders and connectors” the letter said.

“Leveraging opportunities at Concordia to make the world a better place is a privilege,” said Lady Dentaa.

“This invitation is timely considering the current call by global policymakers to ignite conversations that create opportunities through cross-sector solutions that address the biggest challenges of our time. I am indeed privileged to be joining Concordia at this time.” Lady Dentaa indicated.

She said the Grow, Unite and Build Africa (GUBA), will continue to bring positive effects into deepening the current relationship between Africa and the diaspora.

About Concordia

Concordia is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis in the USA.

Its Advisory Council comprised a select group of 60 experts worldwide who share updates on innovations in their field and provide guidance in developing agendas that build network of key stakeholders. Advisors support Concordia’s mission to foster, elevate and sustain cross-sector partnerships for social impacts.

Concordia aims to create a global community where challenges are solved collaboratively and inclusively.

About GUBA Enterprise

GUBA Enterprise is a social enterprise organisation dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans on the continent through various socio–economic programs and initiatives. The Enterprise has about eight different brand initiatives, key among them being the GUBA Awards.