Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has opined that the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would bring peace to the country.

Atta-Akyea underscored the need for self-reflection on Ofori-Atta’s part, urging him to consider stepping down for his personal well-being and the overall benefit of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, January 16, the lawmaker from Abuakwa South appealed to the Finance Minister to prioritize the nation’s interests and contemplate resigning from his position.

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”

Furthermore, Atta-Akyea expressed the view that Ofori-Atta’s resignation might contribute to creating a more peaceful environment for both the government and the nation.

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace…He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

The demands for Ofori-Atta’s resignation have been increasing for several months, driven by certain Members of Parliament within the NPP.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been particularly outspoken, consistently holding the Finance Minister responsible for the prevailing fiscal challenges.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta expressed deep emotional distress and disappointment when calls were made for President Akufo-Addo to either dismiss him or for him to resign from his position.

In an exclusive interview with GTV on Sunday, August 6, 2023, Mr. Ofori-Atta revealed that he felt battered and broken during those protests.

However, he emphasised his commitment to a singular duty – to remain in office and serve his beloved country in its efforts to recover from economic challenges.

According to him, such challenging times require bold and courageous individuals who are willing to stay on and fight for the nation’s well-being.

“In the period of censure, in which Parliament then voted against it, but more importantly, you were in a situation where you were battered and broken.”

“And do not leave a ship at that time, and given the urgency of ensuring the IMF programme will get through, for me it was a duty to serve, and there was no running away from it,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.