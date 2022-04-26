A cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods while plying the Accra bound lane of the Accra-Tema Motorway (N1) on Tuesday caught fire.

The timely arrival of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) helped douse the fire to prevent further spread.

In a Facebook post, the Police noted that “a recovery vehicle is also on standby to tow the cargo truck to safety.”

Although no casualties have been recorded yet, the incident has led to traffic congestion on the motorway.

However, personnel from the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) are at the scene directing traffic.

Meanwhile, approaching motorists have been advised to drive cautiously and follow Police directives.

Also, the Police have assured of further update in “due course.”