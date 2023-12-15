A Ghanaian pastor took on the role of a matchmaker for two members of his congregation who were grappling with heartbreak.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on social media.

In the footage, the pastor inquired about the experiences of heartbreak from both a man and a woman, to which they both confirmed.

Following this revelation, he asked if they were acquainted with each other, and they responded in the negative.

The pastor then encouraged them to exchange phone numbers, facilitating communication with the intention of fostering a potential romantic connection.

Expressing confidence in the possibility of a future marriage between the two, the pastor highlighted the potential for healing and new beginnings in their lives.

The congregants complied with the pastor’s suggestion, exchanging contact information before leaving the church premises to engage in further conversation.

Need to attend this church 😂 pic.twitter.com/DNc7JikYuW — Sikani Kwame (@sikanikwame_) December 13, 2023

