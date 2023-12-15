The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has apologised to former Minister for Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for comments made during the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During an interview on Starr FM, the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker expressed remorse and detailed how he personally approached Dr. Duffuor to extend his apologies.

He revealed that the encounter took place during a church service at Perez Chapel in Accra.

“I met Dr. when he came to my church, Perez Chapel, for the funeral of a former deputy Governor who was a member of our church. He was the deputy Governor when doctor was the Minister for Finance. I walked up to him and greeted him and apologised,” Mr. Nartey stated.

The Ningo-Prampram MP commended Dr. Duffuor for his gracious hospitality and act of reciprocity following the visit to his house by former President, John Mahama.

He said Dr. Duffuor reciprocated the goodwill by welcoming former President Mahama at his home.

“Let me say a big thank you to Dr. Duffuor because we’ve seen pictures of hospitality when our flagbearer, President Mahama, went to visit him at home. One thing he did for me stood out, the fact that he reciprocated and went back to President Mahama,” Mr. Nartey emphasized.

Mr. Nartey George also praised Dr. Duffuor for his commitment to the NDC, commending him for not breaking away from NDC after the presidential primaries.

“President Mahama has visited a number of people, but none of them has reciprocated that way. It shows that Dr Duffuor is different and grounded in our culture and customs. I am excited that Doc is not like the butterfly who, as soon as they pinch him a little, breaks away. Doctor Kwabena Duffuor has pledged to support President Mahama” he added

Obra Show: Woman in tears as paternity of infant is in…

Bagbin’s proposal to lock Parliament long overdue – ACEPA

Allow us handle case of interdicted SHS heads – Teacher Unions…